TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    16:19, 06 November 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Kukushkin retains ATP ranking this week

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin has retained his spot in the updated ATP rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz. He is ranked 79th in the world.

    Another tennis player from Kazakhstan Alexander Bublik slid two spots down to №114.

    Spaniard Rafael Nadal dominates the rankings at the top spot. Coming in second is Swiss Roger Federer. 20-year-old Alexander Zverev of Germany climbed to the 3rd spot of the rankings.

    Sport Tennis
