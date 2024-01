ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan has retained his spot in the updated ATP rankings, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The 30-year-old Kukushkin is ranked 87th in the rankings.



As in the previous week Spaniard Rafael Nadal remains world №1. Coming in 2nd is Swiss Roger Federer. Serb Novak Djokovic rounds out the top 3.