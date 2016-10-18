Kazakh Kukushkin retires midmatch at Kremlin Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan retired in the middle of the match at the 2016 VTB Kremlin Cup in Moscow on Tuesday, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The 28-year-old Kukushkin was 4:6, 0:4 down in the second set against Russian qualifier Daniil Medvedev when he decided to retire.



Recall that Kukushkin and his double's partner Stephane Robert advanced to the second round of the men's doubles event at the tournament earlier in the day.