Kazakh Kukushkin rises in ATP rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan remains the only male Kazakhstani tennis player in the ATP's top 100, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The 28-year-old Kukushkin managed to improve his standing by rising two spots up to №92 in the updated ATP rankings.



Andy Murray stayed at the number one spot after dethroning Serb Novak Djokovic a week ago. Djokovic is currently second in the world. Swiss Stan Wawrinka is ranked third.