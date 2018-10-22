14:47, 22 October 2018 | GMT +6
Kazakh Kukushkin slightly improves in ATP Top 100
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The only Kazakhstani man in ATP Top 100 Mikhail Kukushkin progressed in the rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.
Kukushkin moved up from №73 to №71 this week. Aleksandr Nedovyesov improved his standings by rising four spots to №242. Unlike his compatriots, Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan lost 28 lines of the rankings landing the 247th spot.
Spaniard Rafael Nadal remains the world №1 followed by Serb Novak Djokovic and Swiss Roger Federer.