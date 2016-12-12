Kazakh Kukushkin stays in ATP's top 100

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan was ranked 89th in the updated ATP rankings released on Monday, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

While the 28-year-old Kukushkin remained in the ATP's top 100, another Kazakhstani tennis player Aleksandr Nedovyesov landed on the 174th spot.



Brit Andy Murray topped the rankings again. Coming in second was former world №1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia. Canadian Milos Raonic elbowed aside Swiss Stan Wawrinka and climbed to the third spot.