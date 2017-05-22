Kazakh Kukushkin to face Kei Nishikori in Geneva

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - World №88 Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan will face Kei Nishikori, currently №9 in the ATP rankings, in the second round of the 2017 Banque Eric Sturdza Geneva Open, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

In the opening round the 29-year-old Kukushkin defeated qualifier Roberto Marcora in straight sets 6-2, 6-2. The Italian is ranked 837th in the ATP rankings.



Nishikori who is set to make his debut at the ATP World Tour 250 tournament won all six matches he played with Kukushkin. The last time the Kazakhstani and Japanese athletes played against each other in Indian Wells in 2016.