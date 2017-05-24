Kazakh Kukushkin unable to snap losing streak vs Kei Nishikori

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - World №9 Kei Nishikori stunned Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin for the seventh consecutive time, this time in Geneva.

According to Sports.kz, the 29-year-old Kazakhstani succumbed to Nishikori in two straight sets 6-4, 6-3 in the second round of the 2017 Banque Eric Sturdza Geneva Open.



The Japanese tennis star needed 1 hour 22 minutes to win another encounter against Kukushkin who is ranked 79 spots lower by the ATP.