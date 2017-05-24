EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:43, 24 May 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Kukushkin unable to snap losing streak vs Kei Nishikori

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - World №9 Kei Nishikori stunned Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin for the seventh consecutive time, this time in Geneva.

    According to Sports.kz, the 29-year-old Kazakhstani succumbed to Nishikori in two straight sets 6-4, 6-3 in the second round of the 2017 Banque Eric Sturdza Geneva Open.

    The Japanese tennis star needed 1 hour 22 minutes to win another encounter against Kukushkin who is ranked 79 spots lower by the ATP.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!