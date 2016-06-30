Kazakh Kukushkin withdraws from 2016 Wimbledon

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan has withdrawn from the 2016 Wimbledon in London, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The 28-year-old Kukushkin was supposed to play with the 14th-seeded Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut in the second round of the Grand Slam. There was no immediate word on the reason of his withdrawal.



Recall that Kukushkin routed Slovak Martin Klizan in three sets 7-6, 7-6, 6-4 in the first-round match.



Source: Sports.kz