ASTANA. KAZINFORM The team of Zhibek Kulambayeva and Carole Monnet defeated Laura Pigossi and Marina Bassols Ribera in two sets in the women’s doubles quarterfinals clash at the now-running Open delle Puglie in Italy’s Bari, Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.

They sealed a result of 7:6. 6:0.

In the semifinals, the Kazakh-French duo will play against Elixane Lechemia and Valentini Grammatikopoulou.