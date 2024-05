Kazakh tennis player Zhibek Kulambayeva reached her career high propelling to the women’s singles quarterfinals at the now-running ITF W75 Zagreb in Croatia, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Kazakh Tennis Federation.

Zhibek beat 6:2, 6:4 Japan’s Himeno Sakatsume World No. 259 in the second-round match.

Next she will play vs Lola Radivojevic of Serbia.