Kazakh Kulambayeva wins singles and doubles titles at ITF W15 Antalya Tournament

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Zhibek Kulambayeva of Kazakhstan triumphed in the singles and doubles events finals at the ITF W15 Antalya Tournament in Türkiye, Kazinform reports referring to the Kazakh Tennis Federation’s press service.

In a duo with Russia’s Daria Lodikova they defeated 6:1. 6:4 Jacqueline Cabaj Awad of Sweden and Martha Matoula from Greece in the doubles’ final match.

In the women’s singles finals, Zhibek crashed Czech Denisa Hindova.

Notably, the Kazakh player won her third ITF singles title and 20th doubles title.