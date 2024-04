Kazakh Nariman Kurbanov won an Artistic Gymnastics berth in the 2024 Paris Olympics, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh National Olympic Committee’s press service.

Nariman qualified for the Olympic Games finishing fourth at the pommel-horse exercises finals at the 2024 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Doha 2024. It let him retain his second position in the World Rankings.