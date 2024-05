Kazakh Nariman Kurbanov won gold in the 11th Senior Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.

He scored 15.600 points in the pommel horse finals.

Another Kazakh gymnast Milad Karimi took second place in the individual all-around scoring 14.600 points.