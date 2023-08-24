EN
    09:53, 24 August 2023

    Kazakh, Kyrgyz armed forces hold joint exercises

    Photo: gov.kz
    BALYKTY. KAZINFORM Kazakh, Kyrgyz armed forces had joint special tactical drills on the Edelweiss training ground in Balykchy town of Issyk-Kul region in Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Defense.

    The groups worked out joint actions on rapid deployment and performance of joint combat and special tasks in the conditions of terrorist threat and ensuring military security in Central Asian region.


    Ministers of defense of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan – Ruslan Zhaksylykov and Baktybek Bekbolotov – observed the drills.

    More than 60 Kazakhstani servicemen and air force flight crews were engaged in the drills.


