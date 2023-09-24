Kazakh, Kyrgyz businessmen sign agrts worth USD 65mln

Two-day Intergovernmental Forum of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan kicked off on Saturday, September 23, in the city of Taraz in Zhambyl region, where the governmental structures and business communities of the two countries discussed the opportunities and prospects of interregional cooperation, Kazinform reports.

Expanding the Borders of Cooperation is the theme of the first two-day forum of interregional cooperation of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan and the 11th meeting of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz Intergovernmental Council.

On the first day of the Forum, the Kazakh-Kyrgyz Business Dialogue took place, which discussed investment and export potential of the regions and cooperation in agriculture.



“Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan are fraternal countries, trade and economic partners. We see a good dynamics in development of the bilateral trade. In seven months of 2023, bilateral trade rose by 12.7% and reached 755.4 million U.S. dollars. Kazakhstan’s exports to Kyrgyzstan in January-July 2023 increased by 17.5% and made 469.7 million U.S. dollars. Imports increased by 5.6% and reached 285.6 million U.S. dollars. Our countries face an ambitious task today – to raise the level of mutual trade to 2 billion U.S. dollars,” said Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Kairat Torebayev.

According to him, the two countries’ governments are ready to cooperate with business communities, assist them and provide platforms for negotiations.

Photo: Zhambyl region's akimat

Kairat Torebayev invited Kyrgyz businessmen to launch production in Kazakhstan. The countries are creating all required conditions for this.

“Apart from special economic zones, we have developed all required base and system of preferences for the implementation of export-oriented joint productions in the territory of Kazakhstan. As for the region’s potential, each region has its own specialization. Each region offers its own set of preferences,” he added.

Vice Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Yerbol Taszhurekov, Chief of the Real Sector Division of the Kyrgyz Ministry of Agriculture Bektur Murzabekov opened the second session.

“Kazakh-Kyrgyz relations are notable for a high level of trust and mutual understanding. Our bilateral relations aim at development of a constructive and mutually beneficial cooperation. Last year we signed an interdepartmental memorandum of cooperation in agriculture which gave an additional impulse to our ties. One of priority tasks is to boost mutual trade and agricultural production. In seven months of 2023, this indicator rose by 23%,” said Taszhurekov.

Following the Business Dialogue, 12 agreements and contracts worth 65 million U.S. dollars between Kazakh and Kyrgyz enterprises were signed, according to the regional administration.

An exhibition of artisans of Taraz and farmers of Zhambyl region was organized during the Forum.

The guests visited the enterprises of Taraz and historical sights – Aisha Bibi and Karakhan mausoleums and Tekturmas complex.