Kazakh-Kyrgyz Center for Emergency starts operation in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Almaty has held the first meeting of the board of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz Center for Emergency and Disaster Risk Reduction.

According to the press service of the Committee of Emergency Situations under the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan, the sitting approved the structure of the center as well as the candidates for the post of director and his deputy.

Recall that in April 2014 Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the law "On ratification of the agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic on the establishment of the Centre for Emergency and Disaster Risk Reduction".