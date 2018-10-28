Kazakh, Kyrgyz FMs agreed to strengthen strategic partnership

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov had talks with his Kyrgyz counterpart Chingiz Aidarbekov who had arrived in Astana for his first working visit, Kazinform learnt from the MFA's press service.

Kazakhstan gives special attention to the relations with fraternal Kygyzstan and considers it as a strategic partner and good neighbor, said Abdrakhmanov at the meeting.



The sides exchanged views on a wide range of issues of regional and near-border interaction, water-energy sector and trade-economic cooperation.



"The implementation of the agreements reached between Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev and Kyrgyz Leader Sooronbay Jeenbekov in Astana and Cholpon Ata are in our spotlight. We are pleased to note that the majority of the presidential instructions has been fulfilled and we continue active interaction on implementation of the plans set," the Kazakh Minister said.



The sides expressed mutual commitment to the implementation of the measures aimed at increasing mutual trade volume, diversification of its structure, implementation of joint investment projects in new sectors of economy. The two countries' businesses are provided new opportunities of establishment of mutually beneficial cooperation in e-commerce, financial services, processing, food manufacture and in digital industry.



The sides emphasized mutual commitment to strengthening peace and stability in the Eurasian space. Having stated close and common positions on the key issues of international policy, the sides confirmed their intention to boost interaction in the UN, SCO, CSTO, EAEU, CICA, OSCE and within the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-Speaking States.







In turn, Kyrgyz Minister said that cultural-historical and language commonness of the two nations has been a good foundation for further expansion of cooperation in culture, art, science, tourism and other spheres. "We will render all-round support to cultural exchange and we will encourage ties in the abovementioned spheres," he said.



In January-July 2018, mutual trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan increased by 18% and made $486 million, Kazakhstan's statistics committee says.