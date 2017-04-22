Kazakh, Kyrgyz FMs discuss efficient use of water resources in CA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov met with his colleague Foreign Affairs Minister of Kyrgyzstan Erlan Abdyldayev in Astana this week, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

Minister Abdyldayev came to Astana to participate in the regular session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).



"Kyrgyzstan is Kazakhstan's strategic partner and ally. Bilateral cooperation between the two countries develops quite dynamically," Kairat Abdrakhmanov said at the onset of the meeting.



The sides discussed the most relevant issues of Kazakh-Kyrgyz agenda during the meeting, paying utmost attention to efficient use of water resources in Central Asia.



The foreign ministers agreed to step up joint work to expand cross-border cooperation and create favorable conditions for tourists from Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.



Kairat Abdrakhmanov and Erlan Abdyldayev also touched upon interaction within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union and implementation of the agreements reached by the heads of state during the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Bishkek on April 14.