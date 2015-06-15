Kazakh-Kyrgyz inter-parliamentary council on cooperation established

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Majilis Speaker of Kazakhstan Kabibulla Dzhakupov and Speaker of Jogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan Asylnek Jeenbekov, who is in Kazakhstan now with an official trip to the country, signed an agreement on inter-parliamentary council on cooperation between the Parliament of Kazakhstan and Jogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan.

As the press service of the Majilis informs, the council is established as was recommended by the Supreme Interstate Council of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan in order to develop the relations and strengthen inter-parliamentary cooperation. The council includes deputies of both houses of the Parliament of Kazakhstan. The council is headed by speakers of Majilis and Jogorku Kenesh.

Today, the first sitting of the inter-parliamentary council took place.

Having noted the historic nature of the event, the Majilis Speaker emphasized that the new format of cooperation of deputies of both countries would allow to increase the effectiveness of the parliamentarian participation in fulfillment of the reached agreements in the trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres as well as the others.

"Kazakhstan pays great attention to all-round strengthening of cooperation with Kyrgyzstan - a reliable partner in the region - in all spheres. The political dialogue between our countries is characterized by open and trustworthy nature. Our presidents wisely outline the prospects and help to successfully cooperate now," K. Dzhakupov said.

According to him, the inter-parliamentary council will help to develop and strengthen the economic relations between the two countries. he also expressed his hope that thanks to Kyrgyzstan joining the EEU the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan would be growing and top USD 1 bln amount.

"This is a new stage of development of inter-parliamentary relations and mutual bilateral relations between the two countries in general based on common culture, traditions, language, etc," the Speaker of Jogorku Kenesh noted. He akso thanked Kazakhstan for help and support. In particular, he thanked Kazakhstan for construction of two schools in Kyrgyzstan.

According to the Kyrgyz diplomat, Kyrgyzstan has completed all internal procedures on EEU accession.