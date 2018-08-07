Kazakh, Kyrgyz leaders touch upon bilateral coop

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has had a telephone conversation with his Kyrgyz counterpart Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Kazinform reports.

According to the president's press service, the Kazakh and Kyrgyz leaders discussed state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, while also taking time to exchange their thoughts on the most pressing issues of regional agenda.



Nazarbayev and Jeenbekov also touched upon the schedule of their upcoming meetings.



The telephone talk was initiated by the Kyrgyz side.