EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:41, 15 March 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakh, Kyrgyz PMs hold telephone talks

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin had a telephone conversation with the Head of the Government of Kyrgyzstan Muhammedkaly Abylgaziyev, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Kyrgyz Republic.

    The parties have discussed topical issues of Kazakh-Kyrgyz cooperation. The Heads of Government paid special attention to the issue of ensuring further coordinated work of the checkpoints on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh section of the state border aimed at unhindered passage of people and goods in both directions.

    Tags:
    Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan Government Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!