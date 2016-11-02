EN
    19:58, 02 November 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh, Kyrgyz premiers holding bilateral talks in Bishkek

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM A bilateral meeting of Kazakh Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev with Acting Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Zheenbekov has kicked off in Bishkek at Ala Archa residence, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The parties will discuss the prospects of cooperation, namely trade-economic partnership, strengthening of cultural-humanitarian ties and joint projects in transport, industry and energy sectors.

    Following the meeting, the parties will sign a number of documents including intergovernmental agreements in technical safety, unification of railroad transportation tariffs and allocation of $100mln financial aid by Kazakhstan  under the "Accession of Kyrgyzstan to the EEU Roadmap".

    As reported earlier, Sagintayev arrived in Bishkek for the 15th Jubilee Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s Heads of Government Council. The Summit will take place on November 3 under the chairmanship of the Kyrgyz Republic. 

    Tags:
    SCO Kyrgyzstan Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Foreign policy Diplomacy Government Integration
