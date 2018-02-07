Kazakh, Kyrgyz presidents discuss bilateral coop over the phone

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev held a telephone conversation with his Kyrgyz counterpart Sooronbai Jeenbekov, the press service of Akorda reported.

During the conversation, Nursultan Nazarbayev and Sooronbai Jeenbekov discussed the current state and prospects for bilateral cooperation, as well as the collaboration of the two countries within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

The Presidents exchanged views on the topical issues of the regional and international agenda.

In addition, the sides discussed the schedule of the upcoming meetings.