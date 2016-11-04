Kazakh, Kyrgyz presidents discuss cooperation within EEU

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has had a telephone talk with his Kyrgyz counterpart Almazbek Atambayev today, Akorda press service reported.

The presidents discussed the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation and the two countries’ interaction within the Eurasian Economic Union.

The sides discussed also the schedule of the upcoming meetings including the regular Summit of the Council of the Turkic-Speaking States in Q1 2017.