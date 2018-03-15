Kazakh, Kyrgyz presidents hold bilateral talks in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev held bilateral talks on Thursday with his Kyrgyz counterpart Sooronbay Jeenbekov in the Akorda presidential residence, Kazinform reports.

The talks were held ahead of the working (consultative) meeting of the heads of the Central Asian states.



"After our last meeting, all the issues that we had are being gradually solved. We have drawn up a roadmap, our trade and economic relations are improving. We have stepped up joint work with Uzbekistan, Tajikistan. Everything is done for the benefit of our peoples. The heads of state are going to meet today, this is a good opportunity to discuss and solve the problems that we have in trade, infrastructure and logistics," President Nazarbayev said during the top-level talks in Astana.







In turn, the President of Kyrgyzstan called the working (consultative) meeting of the heads of the Central Asian states a historical one.







