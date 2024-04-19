Kazakh, Kyrgyz presidents hold talks in Astana

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sadyr Zhaparov held closed-door talks in Akorda. The Kazakh President spoke on the importance of his Kyrgyz counterpart's visit for both countries, Kazinform News Agency reports.

“Today we sign the Treaty on Deepening and Expanding Allied Relations, a historical document, which will give a new impulse to the development of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz ties,” the Kazakh President said.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked Sadyr Zhaparov and the people of Kyrgyzstan for the humanitarian aid sent due to the massive floods in several regions of Kazakhstan. He pointed out dynamic development of the bilateral contacts. In his opinion,active political dialogue, close intergovernmental and interparliamentary ties give a special impulse to the relations.

“Our bilateral trade and economic cooperation strengthens year by year. Last year, commodity turnover reached $1.5 billion having increased by 26%. We set a goal to raise this indicator to $2 billion. A number of promising projects are implemented in this area. In whole, the agreements in trade-economic sector are fulfilled,” the Kazakh President noted.

Special attention was given to the expansion of cultural and humanitarian ties.

"Holding the Days of Culture has already turned into a good tradition. We exchange experience in education. The contacts between the youth have intensified. Today we will open the monument to Manas in Astana, which proves a high level of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz relations. We are interested in bringing them to a brand new level," he stated.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized he highly values the personal contribution of Sadyr Zhaparov to strengthening the traditional friendship and good-neighborly relations.

The President of Kyrgyzstan thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for hospitality.

"Kazakhstan is our close partner, fraternal nation and one of the major trade partners. Kazakhstan is a priority in our foreign policy. There are no politcal or regional disputes between our countries. Since the first days of my presidency, you have constantly supported me in international structures and issues related to the expansion of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz relations. We are ready to provide all possible assistance to the fraternal Kazakh people in flood relief efforts. Our countries enjoy centuries-long friendship, fraternity, good-neighborly relations, common culture, spirituality and religion. I am confident that our mutual cooperation, strategic partnership will strengthen further,” said Sadyr Zhaparov.

The sides also discussed the issues of enhancing interaction in political, transport-transit, energy spheres, as well as regional and international agenda.