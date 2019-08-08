EN
    18:05, 08 August 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh, Kyrgyz presidents talk over phone

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has had a telephone conversation with his Kyrgyz counterpart Sooronbay Jeenbekov today, Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press service.

    The heads of state discussed the topical issues of the bilateral cooperation and further steps on enhancing the Kazakh-Kyrgyz interaction in light of the oncoming visit of Kazakhstan President to Bishkek in autumn 2019.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished peace and prosperity to the fraternal Kyrgyz nation.

