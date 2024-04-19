Kazakh, Kyrgyz Presidents unveil monument to Aikol Manas in Astana

Kazakh and Kyrgyz leaders Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sadyr Zhaparov unveiled the monument of Aikol Manas in a grand ceremony in the Kazakh capital of Astana, Akorda press service reports.

In his speech, the Head of State of Kazakhstan noted that the installation of the monument in the Kazakh capital exemplifies the deep respect of the Kazakh people to brotherly Kyrgyzstan.

Photo: Akorda

Photo: Akorda

It’s known that the monument to great Abai was unveiled two years ago in Bishkek. I made a special visit to attend the unveiling ceremony. Such good initiatives will certainly contribute to the strengthening of friendly relations between our countries, said the Kazakh President.

Photo: Akorda

Tokayev went on to stress that the Manas epic, which has a thousand-year history and a special place in the spiritual life of entire humanity, is a unique heritage and invaluable treasure of not only Kyrgyzstan but the entire Turkic nations.

The Kazakh scholars contributed greatly to the preservation of this famous epic which stood the test of time and survived to the present day. Among them are eminent figures such as Shokan Ualikhanov, Mukhtar Auezov and Alkei Margulan, said the President of Kazakhstan.

Noting the common cultural heritage of the two countries, Tokayev drew attention to the fact that well-known figures of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan always sincerely supported each other. On behalf of the Kazakhstani people, the Head of State expressed many thanks to the people of Kyrgyzstan for the assistance it provided in the battle against floods.

Photo: Akorda

This architectural work installed in our capital reflects the common roots the Turkic nations share. This monument also symbolizes the eternal brotherhood of Kazakh and Kyrgyz people. I’m sure that the friendship between our countries will be unbreakable, concluded the Kazakh President.

Photo: Akorda

Undoubtedly, the contribution of the prominent figures of the Kazakh nation in the srudy of the unique epic Manas cannot be overestimated. Famed Kazakh scholar Shokan Ualikhanov was the first to make a scientific record of the work. The first monography about Manas by great writer Mukhtar Auezov was widely recognized. Today is s historic day for Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan. Unveiling the monument to Aikol Manas on the Kazakh land once again confirms the brotherhood of the two nations, said the Kyrgyz President.

Kyrgyz leader Zhaparov expressed thanks on behalf of the Kyrgyz people to Tokayev and the citizens who contributed to the opening of the monument.

The solemn ceremony was attended by the members of the official delegation and representatives of the creative intelligentsia of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

Photo: Akorda

Photo: Akorda

Photo: Akorda