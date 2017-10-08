Kazakh-Kyrgyz relations have always been above momentary political goals - expert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Council of International Relations of Kazakhstan Yerlan Karin commented on the remarks made recently by Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev, Kazinform reports.

"With his today's statement, the outgoing President of Kyrgyzstan, unfortunately, continued the series of his attacks against Kazakhstan and the leadership of our country. Moreover, each time their tonality increases. And in recent days, criticism took the form of an organized campaign joined by the intelligentsia," Mr. Karin wrote on his Facebook page.

"Although there has been no response information campaign or any ordered materials in Kazakhstan's media environment. And rightfully so, as we should not fall for these provocations. We have always put interstate relations above any momentary political goals," said the expert. "Here, the Kazakh diplomacy has always been able to respect delicacy and correctness."

"But looking at these events, it seems that maybe in the depths of the Kyrgyz PA it was decided to use the Kazakhstan factor as a political tool, and through the artificial fanning of patriotic sentiments to mobilize and consolidate the electorate around the candidate of the ruling power. And this is most depressing since as it turns out, intergovernmental relations can be easily sacrificed for the sake of political technologies," adds Yerlan Karin.

"The one positive moment there is that the "hysteria" from above in Kyrgyzstan, is not picked up by the society since ordinary people understand that these are the consequences of pre-election passions. Therefore, we can only hope that the elections will be over soon, and politicians of our fraternal country will start tackle real and urgent problems with a sober mind," the expert concludes .