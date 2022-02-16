Kazakh-Kyrgyz working group for trade and economic cooperation holds 1st meeting

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Almaty hosted the first meeting of the Working group for trade and economic cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic on 15-16 February, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Prime Minister’s press service.

The meeting was co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Sultanov and the First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Arzybek Kozhoshev.

At the meeting the sides discussed current situation in the mutual trade and ways to boost the bilateral trade turnover. The sides agreed to step up work on expanding the assortment of supplied goods, in particular through implementation of the project of the Industrial trade and logistics complex in the area of the Karasu and Ak-tilek road checkpoints as well as through the wholesale distribution centers in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic.