Kazakh Kyrgyzbayev propels into Tel Aviv Grand Slam 3rd round

TEL AVIV. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani judoka Gusman Kyrgyzbayev has advanced to the third round of the 2021 Tel Aviv Grand Slam in Israel, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee.

Gusman Kyrgyzbayev is considered one of the leaders of Kazakhstan’s national judo team.

In the second round bout, Kyrgyzbayev stunned Brazilian athlete Allan Kuwabara earning an ippon.

Kyrgyzbayev will join another Kazakhstani judoka Yeldos Zhumakanov in the third round. Earlier Zhumakanov defeated Eylon Barsheshet of Israel in the Men’s 66kg weight class.

Sevara Nishanbayeva was also victorious over the German judo practitioner in the Women’s 57kg weight category. Next she will face Slovenian Kaja Kajzer.