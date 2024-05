Kazakhstani two-time World Champion Nazym Kyzaibay eliminated South Korean boxer 5-0 in the 1/16 finals at the World Boxing Licensing Tournament in Bangkok, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Nazym advanced to the 1/8 finals to vie for the Olympic berth in the women’s 50 kg division.

On May 31 Kazakh Mukhamedsabyr Bazarbaiuly is set to fight against Cuban Erislandy Alvarez.