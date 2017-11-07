Kazakh Kyzaibay hauls bronze at Asian Women's Boxing Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two-time world boxing champion from Kazakhstan Nazym Kyzaibay has claimed bronze in Women's 51kg weight category at the ASBC Asian Confederation Women's Boxing Championships in Ho Chi Minh City today, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Kyzaibai lost to an opponent from North Korea in the semifinals of the championships.



As a reminder, six Kazakhstani boxers have advanced to the semifinals of the championships. Today Kazakhstani Madina Nurshayeva (64kg) will face a rival from Thailand. Valentina Khalzova (69kg) of Kazakhstan will put to the test an Indian boxer. Defending Asian champion Dariga Shakimova (75kg) will take on a Chinese athlete. Moldir Bazarbayeva (81kg) will also fight against an Indian opponent. Superheavyweight Lyazzat Kungeibayeva is expected to vie against a Vietnamese boxer during her debut at the championships.