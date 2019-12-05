Kazakh Labour Ministry, IOM enter into coop memo

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Kazakhstan has signed a memorandum of cooperation with the International Organization for Migration, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The memorandum provides for further expansion and strengthening of cooperation in migration. The document was signed by Minister Birzhan Nurymbetov and Chief of the IOM Mission in Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan Zeynal Hajiyev.

«The International Organization for Migration has been a reliable partner of our Ministry. Every year we sign a joint Action Plan for conducting trainings, researches and developing propositions aimed at solution of migration problems. Today, with the consideration of the new status of the IOM as the UN migration agency, we have signed a memorandum of cooperation. The document is expected to create a legal framework and reflect our intention to broaden and deepen cooperation in migration,» Birzhan Nurymbetov said.

Upon conclusion, the Minister noted that Kazakhstan had always adhered to the principles of observing the rights and strengthening the mutually beneficial cooperation – both at the global and regional levels. He added that Kazakhstan was ready to contribute to the regulation of migration flows.