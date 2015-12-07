Kazakh Language and Culture Centre to be opened in Italy (PHOTO)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM A centre for studying the Kazakh language and culture will be opened in Italy. This became public at a meeting of the heads of Università Ca' Foscari and al-Farabi Kazakh National University in Almaty.

The meeting focused on discussion of cooperation in exchange of students and development of new projects.

The meeting was initiated by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Italy to Kazakhstan Stefano Ravagnan.

“Our University has a great experience of interacting with the higher education institutions of Europe, namely, in dual-diploma programs with the universities of Lotharingia and Strasbourg. We have joint laboratories. One more successful project was implemented together with the University of Tsukuba of Japan. It is called “Campus in Campus” under which we actively exchange students, lecturers and knowledge and practice. We enjoy friendly ties with the best universities of Korea too,” Rector of the Kazakh university Galymkair Mutanov said.

In turn, representative of Università Ca' Foscari Tiziana Lippiello told that the Italian side would consider all the propositions made.

“Our institution actively studies the cultures of the Oriental peoples. We would like to closely work with the consortium of The Silk-road Universities Network (SUN ), whose member KazNU is,” she noted.

After a short discussion it was proposed to establish a Kazakh Language and Culture Centre on the ground of Università Ca' Foscari. Similar project of teaching the Kazakh language has been implemented in Jordan.

Noteworthy to say, that it was fully financed by the al-Farabi KazNU. The guests backed the idea of establishing the new centre.

The faculty of Università Ca' Foscari teaches 40 languages of the world.