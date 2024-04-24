Kazakh language courses set to be run at University of Oxford

Kazakh Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu announced the signing of a memorandum aimed at running Kazakh language courses at the University of Oxford during his meeting with UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

As the Kazakh foreign minister said, human capital is among shared values of Kazakhstan and Great Britain. In the recent years, the partnership in the field of education has been actively developing.

Our students and scholars always find attractive the British science and education system. For instance, this year agreements were signed on the partnership and double-diploma program between Narxoz and Queen’s Universities. As per the agreements between Primus Capital and Ardingly, there are plans to open two international schools in Kazakhstan. Today, a memorandum is to be signed to open Kazakh language courses at the University of Oxford, said Nurtleu.

According to him, upon the instruction of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev a number of initiatives were launched to study the history and cultural heritage of the country.