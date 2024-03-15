Kazakh becoming language of business, technology and science – President

Expanding the scope of the Kazakh language use is a key priority of the state policy, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the III session of the National Kurultay in Atyrau, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to him, the demand for the Kazakh language rises year by year, as it is widely used in business, technology and science.

He stressed that education is the best way towards further progressive development of the language.

“The share of literature in the Kazakh language in bookstores has increased today. A new generation of publishers translates and publishes world bestsellers [into Kazakh - edit]. Both fiction and business books are translated. The core of the state policy is to strengthen the role of the Kazakh language in a daily life by forcing no one. Mere conversations around the state language are useless, concrete actions are important,” said the President.The Head of State praised the activity of Qazaq Tili International Community led by the National Kurultay member Rauan Kenzhekhanuly and other representatives of younger generation. “I constantly talk about the importance of creative industry in economic development; using its capabilities is also important for the future of the state language. If we want to achieve progress in the Kazakh language development, we need to apply new approaches and tools as much as possible,” he noted.