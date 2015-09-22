Kazakh language learning centres to open abroad

ALMATY. KAZINFORM A ceremonial event dedicated to the Day of Languages in Kazakhstan has opened today at the House of Friendship in Almaty. The organizers are Qazaq Tili International Association, the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan and Public Consent Council.

"There are four fundamentals of any country: language, history, culture and religion. That is why the purpose of this event is to discuss the state and urgent issues of development of the Kazakh language both in Kazakhstan and abroad and to mobilize creative potential of our residents on the state language promotion," President of Kazakh Language Association Omirzak Aitbaiuly says. A memorandum on establishment of the Kazakh language learning centres in the capital cities of the Turkic-speaking countries and in the areas abroad densely populated by Kazakhs was signed in the course of the meeting. Heads of governmental and non-governmental organizations, public associations and businessmen, representatives of universities, linguists and the residents willing to contribute to the development of the Kazakh language signed the document. "This step is very important. We launch this project to let our 5 mln compatriots living abroad not to forget their mother-tongue and maintain contacts with their historical motherland," he said.