Kazakh Language Olympiad held in Moscow, winners awarded

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Language Olympiad among the students of Moscow city has come to an end on the eve of the Independence Day of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports referring to the Kazakh Embassy in Russia.



25 students of the Lomonosov Moscow State University, Russian State Humanities University, Military University of the Russian Defense Ministry and Moscow State Linguistics University took part in it to fulfill speaking and written tests.



"It is the third Olympiad with international students taking part in it. The level of knowledge of the competing students has increased by times as compared to previous years. It is crucial to hold such events for those learning Kazakh and Kazakh Diaspora in Moscow," president of Astana Fund in Moscow Zharkyn Uteshova said.



There are five universities in Moscow for studying Kazakh.



Milhail Voronov, a student of the Military University of the Russian Defense Ministry took the first place. Arina Babkova, a student of the Moscow State Linguistics University took the second place, while Alyona Malysh studying at the Moscow State University, the Institute of Asian and African Studies, rounded out the top three.



The Olympiad was organized by the Moscow State Linguistics University and the Kazakh Language Centre and Culture with support of the Kazakh Embassy in Russia. It is purposed to raise youth interest in learning Kazakh and promoting respect for the culture and history of Kazakhstan.