TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    17:31, 28 April 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakh language policy priorities defined

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM "The country's language policy let find a good balance of interests," President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev said at today's session of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan in Astana.

    Pointing out the Five Social Initiatives, the President noted that they are especially important for disadvantaged population.

    "It is no coincidence that the UN, OSCE and other influential international organizations in far and near abroad highly appreciated the country's ethnic and social policy. In particular, the country's language policy allowed to find a good balance of interests, " the Kazakh Leader stressed.

    "Trilingualism meets the vital interests of people and doesn't infringe on interests of anyone in our country. Trilingualism meets contemporary demands of social development, development of science, education and future of the youth,"President Nazarbayev said.

    People's Assembly of Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Five Social Initiatives President
