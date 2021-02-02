Kazakh language school opened in Kharkiv

KHARKIV. KAZINFORM – A Kazakh language school Shanyrak is opened in the Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, Kazinform cites the press service of the Embassy.

The Kazakh language school’s students include reps of the Kazakh diaspora, children and local citizens taking interest in Kazakhstan.

The teaching methods also focus on the Kazakh people’s traditions, customs.

The diaspora’s members welcomed the opening of the school which promotes the consolidation of Kazakhs abroad, helps feel more connected with the historical homeland, as well as promotes Kazakhstan in Ukraine.



