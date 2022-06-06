Kazakh large enterprises and int’l organizations discuss ways of decarbonization

AKTAU. KAZINFORM On June 3 on the eve of the World Environment Day, the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources, with the support of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), organized a conference with representatives of enterprises and international organizations to discuss environmental regulation and monitoring, an approach to reduce emissions of pollutants and greenhouse gases from industrial production processes, the official website of the UNDP in Kazakhstan reads.

The event was attended by Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan Serikkali Brekeshev, Akim of Mangistau region Nurlan Nogaev, UNDP Resident Representative in Kazakhstan Yakup Beris, representatives of the industrial sector, manufacturers and suppliers of energy efficient, low-carbon technologies and solutions, civil servants, international and national experts.

Participants had the opportunity to get acquainted with advanced technological solutions to improve energy efficiency and reduce environmental impact, as well as existing opportunities to offset the carbon footprint through the implementation of «green» projects.

Such large enterprises as: NCOC, Tengizchevroil, ERG, Pavlodar petrochemical plant shared their experience in implementing sustainable practices to improve environmental performance.

«Last year, taking into account temporary requirements and international experience, the Environmental Code was updated. The main directions are the introduction of the best available technologies, a focus on the regulation of environmental quality, the tightening of environmental requirements based on the best international practices. Today, the world community follows the principle of preventing environmental pollution, based on the application of the best available technologies»

In turn, Mr. Yakup Beris noted that UNDP is always ready to support the actions of the government, civil society and business of the Republic of Kazakhstan regarding decarbonization and achieving carbon neutrality by 2060. In particular, UNDP in Kazakhstan is actively supporting key green initiatives in the country, including support provided for the development and adoption of a new Environmental Code, preparation of the Zhasyl Kazakhstan national project, updating the Concept for the transition to a green economy, as well as support for the implementation of international climate commitments under the Paris Agreement and climate reporting.

«We have previously used catalytic and innovative tools to mobilize private sector investment in sustainable development to reduce their carbon footprint. Examples include green bonds and carbon offsets that make decarbonization economically viable. For example, in 2020, together with the Government of Kazakhstan and the international IT company Bitfury, we launched a project to reduce our carbon footprint by preserving existing forests and increasing their area»

During their presentations, the conference speakers made suggestions and recommendations for improving Kazakhstan's Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) and other policies and measures at the national level that accelerate progress towards sustainable development.

The World Environment Day (June 5) is the most important international day for the environment. Held annually since 1974 under the leadership of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the event has become the largest global environmental platform, where millions of people from all over the world participate in protecting the planet.