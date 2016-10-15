Kazakh-Latvian Intergovernmental Commission had 6th session in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Thursday, the capital of Kazakhstan hosted the 6th session of the Kazakh-Latvian Intergovernmental Commission for Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation, the press service of the MFA reported.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko and Minister of Communications of Latvia Uldis Augulis chaired the meeting.

The parties discussed the promising areas of bilateral cooperation in the whole range of interaction including transport sector.

Upon completion of the meeting, the Commission signed a Protocol which formalized the agreements of the sides. As per the Protocol, the Working Group on Transport established as part of the Intergovernmental Commission will hold its first session in 2017.

In his speech, Roman Vassilenko informed that 60 Kazakh-Latvian joint enterprises are functioning today in Kazakhstan. They specialize primarily in logistics, trade and consulting spheres.

In turn, U. Augulis noted that the Latvian side is keen on cooperation with Kazakhstan in education sector. According to him, more than 300 Kazakhstani students are studying in education institutions of Latvia to date.

The Latvian delegation included economy, education and science and ecology officials as well as businessmen