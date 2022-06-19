EN
    Kazakh Leader arrived in Iran for official visit

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At the invitation of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in the Islamic Republic of Iran for an official visit, Kazinform learnt from the President’s Telegram channel.

    In Tehran, the Head of State will hold top-level talks following which several bilateral documents will be signed.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will meet with Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.


