Kazakh Leader arrived in Iran for official visit

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At the invitation of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in the Islamic Republic of Iran for an official visit, Kazinform learnt from the President’s Telegram channel.

In Tehran, the Head of State will hold top-level talks following which several bilateral documents will be signed.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will meet with Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.