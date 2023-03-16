Kazakh leader calls for joint efforts to prevent natural disasters

ANKARA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called for joining efforts to prevent natural disasters during the extraordinary Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) discussing emergency situations management and humanitarian assistance in Ankara, Kazinform cites Akorda.

«The earthquake in Türkiye revealed the need for constant readiness for such threats,» said Tokayev, urging to establish a joint force made up of emergency situations bodies within the OTS.

According to the Kazakh President, the new body could base at the Center for Emergency Situations and Disaster Risk Reduction in Almaty.

«I find it necessary to give the joint force the status of the Secretariate for Civil Protection to coordinate work to provide assistance to countries suffered from natural disasters,» said Tokayev.