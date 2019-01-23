Kazakh leader charged to develop Young Specialist program

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has charged to elaborate the Jas Maman (Young Specialist) program, Kazinform reports.

"The Government should develop the 100/200 Jas Maman program. Over three years the project should embrace about 200,000 young people around the country. We would like to train specialists in 100 most popular industrial and service professions at the ground of 200 modernized educational establishments," the President said.



The Head of State has charged also to establish a top university in each region similar to Nazarbayev University attracting foreign professors and the ten colleges complying with 100/200 principle. Nursultan Nazarbayev has also proposed to equip colleges with the latest technologies.