Kazakh leader condoles with Indonesia over quake victims

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolences to President of Indonesia Joko Widodo, Akorda press service reports.

"On my own behalf and on behalf of Kazakhstan people I convey condolences to the families and friends of the victims killed as a result of the disaster. Wish all those who suffered a speedy recovery and to join their families as soon as possible," the telegram reads.