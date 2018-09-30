EN
    18:19, 30 September 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakh leader condoles with Indonesia over quake victims

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolences to President of Indonesia Joko Widodo, Akorda press service reports.

    "On my own behalf and on behalf of Kazakhstan people I convey condolences to the families and friends of the victims killed as a result of the disaster. Wish all those who suffered a speedy recovery and to join their families as soon as possible," the telegram reads.

