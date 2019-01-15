Kazakh leader congratulates Nikol Pashinyan on becoming Armenian PM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has extended his congratulations to Nikol Pashinyan as the new Prime Minister of Armenia, Kazinform has learnt from Akorda press service.

"I am convinced that mutually beneficial relations between Astana and Yerevan based on friendship and mutual understanding will strengthen further for the benefit of our peoples," the telegram of congratulations reads.



"I would like to take this opportunity to wish you good health, wellbeing and success in this responsible post and to the friendly people of Armenia - peace and prosperity," the telegram says.