TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    12:00, 06 June 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Leader, EBRD President meet in Astana

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Suma Chakrabarti before the plenary sitting of the Foreign Investors Council in Astana.

    "We have just met before the sitting. We debated all mutual relations issues and noted that situation is favorable. During these years we have been enjoying successful cooperation. We are ready to further our cooperation," Nursultan Nazarbayev said opening the sitting.

    Banks Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Foreign investments President
